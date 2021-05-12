KeyCorp Comments on Hub Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hub Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

