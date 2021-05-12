KeyCorp Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $115.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.89.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.