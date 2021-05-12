KeyCorp Reiterates Sector Weight Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $213.90 on Monday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.