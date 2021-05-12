KeyCorp Weighs in on ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

