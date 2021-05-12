Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

TSE:KEY traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.40. 876,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,428. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 108.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

