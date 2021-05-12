Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider James David Knight Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).

KEYS opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 641.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 558.43. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 417.51 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a market cap of £206.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

