Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.90

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

KRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $762.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

