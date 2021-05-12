Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

KIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 295,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

