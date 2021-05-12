Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

KIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 295,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Earnings History for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit