Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,686,652.72. Insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.25. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

