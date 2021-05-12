Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.
NYSE:KGC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 1,422,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,397,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.