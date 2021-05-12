Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 1,422,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,397,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

