Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $10.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 1,278,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,397,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

