Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.57.

Shares of K traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.25.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

