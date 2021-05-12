KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $626.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

