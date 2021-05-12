Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

