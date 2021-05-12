Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $463.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce sales of $463.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.00 million and the lowest is $444.60 million. Koppers posted sales of $436.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:KOP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 127,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,642. Koppers has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $728.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Koppers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.