Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 16,700 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

