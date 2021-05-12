Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 500 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

NYSE BC opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

