Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $6.62 Million Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

May 12th, 2021

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

