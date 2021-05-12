Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Down 1.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) shares dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59). Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.20 ($2.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.16. The stock has a market cap of £807.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

