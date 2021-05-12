KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$100.54 million and a P/E ratio of -51.29. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.93.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.