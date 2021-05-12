Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 196,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,013. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last ninety days.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.