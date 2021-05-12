K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.01 ($10.60).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

