Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

