L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

LB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. 216,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,890. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

