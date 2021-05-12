L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 47.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

