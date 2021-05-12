Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. 330,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

