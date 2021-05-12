Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

LNTH opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 258.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $22,614,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

