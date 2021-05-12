Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.63

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.63 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 285.30 ($3.73). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 280.30 ($3.66), with a volume of 15,235,404 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,747.78 ($3,589.99). Also, insider John Kingman bought 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,434 shares of company stock worth $664,068 and sold 295,085 shares worth $86,590,164.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

