Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,921. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

