Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.
NYSE:LDOS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,921. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.13.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
