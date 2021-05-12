LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Buys 2,500 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LC opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
