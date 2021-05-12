LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Buys 2,500 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LC opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $15,454,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

