Lepricon Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lepricon has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $251,992.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

L3P is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 90,047,722 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

