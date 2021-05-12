Levolution (LEVL) Market Cap Hits $9.30 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $86,121.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Levolution has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,178,474 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.