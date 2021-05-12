LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.11.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.54. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.93. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $138.72 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.