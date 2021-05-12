Lianne Buck Acquires 25,000 Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Stock

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) insider Lianne Buck purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($39,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

