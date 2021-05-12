Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.
Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,440. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
