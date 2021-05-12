Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,440. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

