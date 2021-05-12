Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 987,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,402. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $366.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 200,662 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

