Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. Research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

