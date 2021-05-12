Lipe & Dalton Purchases 96 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

