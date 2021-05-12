Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Insiders have sold a total of 31,778 shares of company stock worth $2,082,713 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$71.19 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.56. The firm has a market cap of C$24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.