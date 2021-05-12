London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.45 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

