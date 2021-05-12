London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.45 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

