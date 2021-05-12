Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LGVN opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.