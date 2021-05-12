Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

