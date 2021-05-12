Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LZAGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.
OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.
