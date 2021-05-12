Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. The Middleby accounts for 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Middleby by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after buying an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

Shares of MIDD traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,702. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average is $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

