Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

