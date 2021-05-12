Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 28,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $71.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

