LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $190.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of LPLA opened at $148.32 on Monday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock worth $7,728,530 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

