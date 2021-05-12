LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 245.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.37% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

