LSV Asset Management Sells 133,900 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 133,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.16. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

