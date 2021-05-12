LTO Network 1-Day Volume Tops $11.68 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $130.83 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00082303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.70 or 0.00979117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00109863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060103 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,919 coins and its circulating supply is 282,642,744 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

