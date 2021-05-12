Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $322.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.81 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

